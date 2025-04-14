Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWSS-271 conducts FARP operations with VMFA-542

    MARINE CORPS OUTLYING LANDING FIELD CAMP DAVIS SOUTH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2025

    Video by Cpl. Anakin Smith 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 271 train to refuel F-35B Lightning II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 542 during a field exercise at Marine Corps Outlying Landing Field Camp Davis South, North Carolina, April 8, 2025. MWSS-271 conducted a squadron field exercise to improve the squadron’s proficiency in providing aviation ground support to 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW). (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anakin Smith)

