Havens' Bridge renovation update (social media)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/958921" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Senior Airman Jonathon Conner, a structural engineer with the 908th Civil Engineer Squadron, provides an update on Havens' Bridge renovations. 908th CES members began renovations to the bridge located on Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, March 3, 2025. This video update was designed for use on social media. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks)