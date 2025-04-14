Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Havens' Bridge renovation update (social media)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks 

    908th Flying Training Wing

    Senior Airman Jonathon Conner, a structural engineer with the 908th Civil Engineer Squadron, provides an update on Havens' Bridge renovations. 908th CES members began renovations to the bridge located on Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, March 3, 2025. This video update was designed for use on social media. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 14:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 958921
    VIRIN: 250415-F-US158-1001
    Filename: DOD_110927884
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Havens' Bridge renovation update (social media), by SrA Kamiyah Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Civil Engineers
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Havens' Bridge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download