Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

On April 15, 2025, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, a professional animation graphic was produced on behalf of the Air Force Reserve to promote Sexual Assault Prevention and Awareness Month. The graphic was designed to raise awareness about sexual assault prevention, emphasize the importance of the cause, and inform viewers about the resources available to support survivors. This initiative was part of the Air Force Reserve’s ongoing efforts to educate personnel and foster a culture of respect, safety, and support across the force.

(U.S. Air Force Animation by Mr. Ivan Rivera)