    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

    ROBINS AFB, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Video by Ivan Rivera 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    On April 15, 2025, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, a professional animation graphic was produced on behalf of the Air Force Reserve to promote Sexual Assault Prevention and Awareness Month. The graphic was designed to raise awareness about sexual assault prevention, emphasize the importance of the cause, and inform viewers about the resources available to support survivors. This initiative was part of the Air Force Reserve’s ongoing efforts to educate personnel and foster a culture of respect, safety, and support across the force.
    (U.S. Air Force Animation by Mr. Ivan Rivera)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 12:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 958910
    VIRIN: 250415-F-ML705-1001
    Filename: DOD_110927621
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: ROBINS AFB, GEORGIA, US

