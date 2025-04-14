Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Air Force: Skyraider II Delivers Lethality, Strengthening Aeromedical Support, and Deployable Combat Wings.

    UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Spencer Perkins 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week’s look Around the Air Force, Special Operations Command accepts the first missionized OA-1K Skyraider II, the 48O Aeromedical Physician designation addresses a critical shortage of flight surgeons, and the announcement of candidate locations to build Deployable Combat Wings.

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 12:25
    Location: US

