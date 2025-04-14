Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Athlete Soldiers Compete for 2025 DoD Warrior Games

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2025

    Video by Crista Mack 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Fort Bliss hosted the 2025 Army Trials, an event where wounded and ill Soldiers compete in athletic competitions for a slot in the 2025 DoD Warrior Games.

    Head Deloitte Volunteer Tony Wrice, Soldier athlete 1st. Lt. Samantha Fry, and her number one supporter 1st. Lt. Kirsten Annell sat with Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs' Crista Mack to discuss how events such as these are transformative.

    (U.S. Army video by Crista V. Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2025
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 12:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 958905
    VIRIN: 250407-A-PT036-9334
    PIN: 0001
    Filename: DOD_110927562
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

