Fort Bliss hosted the 2025 Army Trials, an event where wounded and ill Soldiers compete in athletic competitions for a slot in the 2025 DoD Warrior Games.
Head Deloitte Volunteer Tony Wrice, Soldier athlete 1st. Lt. Samantha Fry, and her number one supporter 1st. Lt. Kirsten Annell sat with Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs' Crista Mack to discuss how events such as these are transformative.
(U.S. Army video by Crista V. Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2025 12:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
This work, Athlete Soldiers Compete for 2025 DoD Warrior Games, by Crista Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
