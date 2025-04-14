Athlete Soldiers Compete for 2025 DoD Warrior Games

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fort Bliss hosted the 2025 Army Trials, an event where wounded and ill Soldiers compete in athletic competitions for a slot in the 2025 DoD Warrior Games.



Head Deloitte Volunteer Tony Wrice, Soldier athlete 1st. Lt. Samantha Fry, and her number one supporter 1st. Lt. Kirsten Annell sat with Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs' Crista Mack to discuss how events such as these are transformative.



(U.S. Army video by Crista V. Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)