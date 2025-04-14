U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion earn their Eagle, Globe, and Anchor emblems after completing the Crucible at Marine Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 19, 2025. The Crucible is a 54-hour exercise where recruits work together while applying the knowledge they learned throughout recruit training to earn the title of United States Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Vivian Martinez-Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2025 12:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|958902
|VIRIN:
|250318-M-VI432-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_110927517
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Delta Co Crucible, by LCpl Vivian Martinez Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.