Delta Co Crucible

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion earn their Eagle, Globe, and Anchor emblems after completing the Crucible at Marine Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 19, 2025. The Crucible is a 54-hour exercise where recruits work together while applying the knowledge they learned throughout recruit training to earn the title of United States Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Vivian Martinez-Reyes)