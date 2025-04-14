Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Delta Co Crucible

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Vivian Martinez Reyes 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego           

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion earn their Eagle, Globe, and Anchor emblems after completing the Crucible at Marine Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 19, 2025. The Crucible is a 54-hour exercise where recruits work together while applying the knowledge they learned throughout recruit training to earn the title of United States Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Vivian Martinez-Reyes)

