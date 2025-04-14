The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District highlights the elements of design that are required when creating challenge coins, Buffalo, New York, April 15, 2025. The challenge coin can be traced back centuries, symbolizing honor, achievement, and bonds formed through dedication to service. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2025 11:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|958899
|VIRIN:
|250415-A-FB511-2460
|Filename:
|DOD_110927479
|Length:
|00:03:57
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Power of a Coin: Elements of Design, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.