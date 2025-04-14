Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Power of a Coin: Elements of Design

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District highlights the elements of design that are required when creating challenge coins, Buffalo, New York, April 15, 2025. The challenge coin can be traced back centuries, symbolizing honor, achievement, and bonds formed through dedication to service. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 11:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 958899
    VIRIN: 250415-A-FB511-2460
    Filename: DOD_110927479
    Length: 00:03:57
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Power of a Coin: Elements of Design, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Challenge Coin
    Buffalo District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download