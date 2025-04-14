The Power of a Coin: Elements of Design

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District highlights the elements of design that are required when creating challenge coins, Buffalo, New York, April 15, 2025. The challenge coin can be traced back centuries, symbolizing honor, achievement, and bonds formed through dedication to service. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)