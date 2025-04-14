Coast Guard aircrew rescues 3 boaters from ground vessel on Morillo Cay, Guayama, Puerto Rico

A Coast Guard aircrew rescues three boaters, two men and a woman, from a grounded recreational vessel on Morillo Cay in Guayama, Puerto Rico, April 14, 2025. The boaters were transported to the Mercedita International Airport in Ponce, Puerto Rico, where they were received and their condition was assessed by Emergency Medical Service personnel. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2025 11:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|958898
|VIRIN:
|250414-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110927471
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|GUAYAMA, PR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.