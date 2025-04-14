Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard aircrew rescues 3 boaters from ground vessel on Morillo Cay, Guayama, Puerto Rico

    GUAYAMA, PUERTO RICO

    04.14.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    A Coast Guard aircrew rescues three boaters, two men and a woman, from a grounded recreational vessel on Morillo Cay in Guayama, Puerto Rico, April 14, 2025. The boaters were transported to the Mercedita International Airport in Ponce, Puerto Rico, where they were received and their condition was assessed by Emergency Medical Service personnel. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2025
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 11:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: GUAYAMA, PR

    TAGS

    Search and Rescue
    Puerto Rico
    Coast Guard
    Safe Boating
    Air Station Borinquen
    Vessel Grounding

