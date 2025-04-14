Coast Guard aircrew rescues 3 boaters from ground vessel on Morillo Cay, Guayama, Puerto Rico

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Coast Guard aircrew rescues three boaters, two men and a woman, from a grounded recreational vessel on Morillo Cay in Guayama, Puerto Rico, April 14, 2025. The boaters were transported to the Mercedita International Airport in Ponce, Puerto Rico, where they were received and their condition was assessed by Emergency Medical Service personnel. (U.S. Coast Guard video)