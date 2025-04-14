Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CH (MAJ) Josiah Burns Army Chaplain Story

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2023

    Video by Willie Cunningham 

    3MRB - 3rd Medical Recruiting Battalion

    Meet U.S. Army Chaplain (MAJ) Josiah Burns tell his Army Chaplain Story. CH Burns tells his story from joining the Army on the Delayed Entry Program to going overseas to war, to now being a Chaplain in the U.S. Army.

    Press play and get to know CH (MAJ) Josiah Burns.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2023
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 12:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 958897
    VIRIN: 231010-O-RJ728-7814
    Filename: DOD_110927442
    Length: 00:13:23
    Location: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CH (MAJ) Josiah Burns Army Chaplain Story, by Willie Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

