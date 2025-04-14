CH (MAJ) Josiah Burns Army Chaplain Story

Meet U.S. Army Chaplain (MAJ) Josiah Burns tell his Army Chaplain Story. CH Burns tells his story from joining the Army on the Delayed Entry Program to going overseas to war, to now being a Chaplain in the U.S. Army.
Press play and get to know CH (MAJ) Josiah Burns.
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2025 12:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|958897
|VIRIN:
|231010-O-RJ728-7814
|Filename:
|DOD_110927442
|Length:
|00:13:23
|Location:
|CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
