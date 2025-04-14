Meet CH (CPT) Christina Torres a U.S. Army Chaplain Recruiter based in Chicago, IL. Watch and listen to Chaplain Torres tell her story about being called to be a Chaplain and what joy it brings her to be a light gfor those in need.
Emotional Piano Improvisation by Alexander Nakarada | https://www.serpentsoundstudios.com
Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com
Creative Commons / Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2025 12:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|958891
|VIRIN:
|231001-O-RJ728-3788
|Filename:
|DOD_110927429
|Length:
|00:17:08
|Location:
|CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CH (CPT) Christina Torres | Army Chaplain Story, by Willie Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.