Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CH (CPT) Christina Torres | Army Chaplain Story

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2023

    Video by Willie Cunningham 

    3MRB - 3rd Medical Recruiting Battalion

    Meet CH (CPT) Christina Torres a U.S. Army Chaplain Recruiter based in Chicago, IL. Watch and listen to Chaplain Torres tell her story about being called to be a Chaplain and what joy it brings her to be a light gfor those in need.

    Emotional Piano Improvisation by Alexander Nakarada | https://www.serpentsoundstudios.com
    Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com
    Creative Commons / Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0)
    https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2023
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 12:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 958891
    VIRIN: 231001-O-RJ728-3788
    Filename: DOD_110927429
    Length: 00:17:08
    Location: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CH (CPT) Christina Torres | Army Chaplain Story, by Willie Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Chaplain
    Chaplain
    Army Chaplaincy
    Chaplain (CPT) Christina Torres
    3rd MRDn
    North Central Chaplain Recruiting Station

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download