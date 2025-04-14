CH (CPT) Christina Torres | Army Chaplain Story

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/958891" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Meet CH (CPT) Christina Torres a U.S. Army Chaplain Recruiter based in Chicago, IL. Watch and listen to Chaplain Torres tell her story about being called to be a Chaplain and what joy it brings her to be a light gfor those in need.



Emotional Piano Improvisation by Alexander Nakarada | https://www.serpentsoundstudios.com

Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com

Creative Commons / Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0)

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/