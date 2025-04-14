Maj. Gen. Matthew Wolfe Davidson and Chief Master Sgt. Montgomery address the crucial role families play in supporting Airmen and the Air Force mission. The video will showcase their speeches, edited with footage of Airmen in action interwoven with touching BMT graduation moments. Through their words and compelling visuals, the video will express deep gratitude to the patriotic families who have raised the next generation of Airmen, instilling in them the core values of integrity, respect, and perseverance. Our goal is to deliver an inspiring message that resonates with military families highlighting the vital connection between family support and Air Force success. (U.S. Air Force video by Richard Meuse)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2025 12:12
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|958889
|VIRIN:
|250415-F-GZ889-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110927369
|Length:
|00:03:18
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BMT Graduation Family, by Richard Meuse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
