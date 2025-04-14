BMT Graduation Family

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Video by Richard Meuse 

    81st Training Wing

    Maj. Gen. Matthew Wolfe Davidson and Chief Master Sgt. Montgomery address the crucial role families play in supporting Airmen and the Air Force mission. The video will showcase their speeches, edited with footage of Airmen in action interwoven with touching BMT graduation moments. Through their words and compelling visuals, the video will express deep gratitude to the patriotic families who have raised the next generation of Airmen, instilling in them the core values of integrity, respect, and perseverance. Our goal is to deliver an inspiring message that resonates with military families highlighting the vital connection between family support and Air Force success. (U.S. Air Force video by Richard Meuse)

    04.15.2025
    04.15.2025
    PSA
    958889
    250415-F-GZ889-1001
    DOD_110927369
    00:03:18
    MISSISSIPPI, US

    0
    0

    Family
    BMT
    2nd AF

