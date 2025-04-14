BMT Graduation Family

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Gen. Matthew Wolfe Davidson and Chief Master Sgt. Montgomery address the crucial role families play in supporting Airmen and the Air Force mission. The video will showcase their speeches, edited with footage of Airmen in action interwoven with touching BMT graduation moments. Through their words and compelling visuals, the video will express deep gratitude to the patriotic families who have raised the next generation of Airmen, instilling in them the core values of integrity, respect, and perseverance. Our goal is to deliver an inspiring message that resonates with military families highlighting the vital connection between family support and Air Force success. (U.S. Air Force video by Richard Meuse)