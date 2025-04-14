The Michigan National Guard was activated in support of civil authorities to assist with debris removal and the delivery of essential services across Northern Michigan. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Sgt. Brayden Stephan)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2025 12:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|958888
|VIRIN:
|250408-A-FO244-9674
|Filename:
|DOD_110927326
|Length:
|00:14:48
|Location:
|MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Michigan April Storm Response 2025, by SGT Brayden Stephan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.