    Michigan April Storm Response 2025

    MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2025

    Video by Sgt. Brayden Stephan 

    Michigan National Guard

    The Michigan National Guard was activated in support of civil authorities to assist with debris removal and the delivery of essential services across Northern Michigan. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Sgt. Brayden Stephan)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2025
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 12:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 958888
    VIRIN: 250408-A-FO244-9674
    Filename: DOD_110927326
    Length: 00:14:48
    Location: MICHIGAN, US

    Michigan
    Michigan National Guard
    Ice Storm
    Natural disasters

