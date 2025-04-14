Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Medical Recruiting Battalion Commander, LTC Christopher Remillard | Army Story | AMEDD

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2023

    Video by Willie Cunningham 

    3MRB - 3rd Medical Recruiting Battalion

    Fort Knox, KY's 3rd Medical Recruiting Battalion Commander, LTC Christopher Remillard details his Army story and what his journey has been like so far.

    LTC Remillard talks about attending Cornell University where he received his undergraduate degree in Physical Therapy. While attending Cornell University, LTC Remillard was a part of their ROTC program which led him down the path of joining the Army.

    Growing up LTC Remillard always had interest in the military, his father was in the Navy and his neighbor was in the Air National Guard which surrounded him around the military lifestyle. While in undergrad, 9/11 happened and LTC Remillard saw this as an opportunity to take his work as Physical Therapist (65 Bravo) to a higher level, so he commissioned in the U.S. Army in 2004.

    Over the last 18 years LTC Remillard has had the opportunity to serve in the Army from various states in the U.S. to places outside of the country. He has even had the opportunity to further his education by attending the Command and General Staff College where he learned how he could contribute more than just in the field of a medical professional.

    This is LTC Remillard's Army story and why he decided to lead. If you'd like the explore possibilities with Army where you can Be All You Can be visit goarmy.com/amedd

    Date Taken: 05.24.2023
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 10:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

    This work, 3rd Medical Recruiting Battalion Commander, LTC Christopher Remillard | Army Story | AMEDD, by Willie Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Physical training
    Battalion Commander
    AMEDD
    Health Professions Scholarship Program
    Medical Professions
    LTC Remillard

