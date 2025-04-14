3rd Medical Recruiting Battalion Commander, LTC Christopher Remillard | Army Story | AMEDD

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fort Knox, KY's 3rd Medical Recruiting Battalion Commander, LTC Christopher Remillard details his Army story and what his journey has been like so far.



LTC Remillard talks about attending Cornell University where he received his undergraduate degree in Physical Therapy. While attending Cornell University, LTC Remillard was a part of their ROTC program which led him down the path of joining the Army.



Growing up LTC Remillard always had interest in the military, his father was in the Navy and his neighbor was in the Air National Guard which surrounded him around the military lifestyle. While in undergrad, 9/11 happened and LTC Remillard saw this as an opportunity to take his work as Physical Therapist (65 Bravo) to a higher level, so he commissioned in the U.S. Army in 2004.



Over the last 18 years LTC Remillard has had the opportunity to serve in the Army from various states in the U.S. to places outside of the country. He has even had the opportunity to further his education by attending the Command and General Staff College where he learned how he could contribute more than just in the field of a medical professional.



This is LTC Remillard's Army story and why he decided to lead. If you'd like the explore possibilities with Army where you can Be All You Can be visit goarmy.com/amedd