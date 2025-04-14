Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAJ Crystal Linderberry | Internal Medicine Specialist (64F)

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2024

    Video by Willie Cunningham 

    3MRB - 3rd Medical Recruiting Battalion

    MAJ Crystal Linderberry is an Internal Medicine Specialist (64F) at Fort Campbell, KY. During the 72nd MDVSS' annual field training MAJ Linderberry took time to give us insight on her career in the U.S. Army Veterinary Corps.

    From a young age MAJ Linderberry had a passion for working with animals along with a family history of military service. After high school MAJ Linderberry would further her education and attended college where she was able to take advantage of the U.S. Army's Health Professions Scholarship Program (HPSP). The Health Professions Scholarship Program allowed MAJ Linderberry to jumpstart her career with zero to little college debt.

    Since commissioning in the U.S. Army MAJ Linderberry has had the opportunity to work and care for animals in the United States and abroad. MAJ Linderberry is currently apart of the 72nd MDVSS.

    Produced by: Will Cunningham Jr. | 3rd Medical Recruiting Battalion
    Music Credit: Music by https://www.free-stock-music.com

    Date Taken: 04.01.2024
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 10:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 958884
    VIRIN: 240401-O-RJ728-3260
    Filename: DOD_110927279
    Length: 00:11:32
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    This work, MAJ Crystal Linderberry | Internal Medicine Specialist (64F), by Willie Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Health Professions Scholarship Program
    Internal Medicine Specialist
    64F

