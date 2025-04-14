MAJ Crystal Linderberry | Internal Medicine Specialist (64F)

MAJ Crystal Linderberry is an Internal Medicine Specialist (64F) at Fort Campbell, KY. During the 72nd MDVSS' annual field training MAJ Linderberry took time to give us insight on her career in the U.S. Army Veterinary Corps.
From a young age MAJ Linderberry had a passion for working with animals along with a family history of military service. After high school MAJ Linderberry would further her education and attended college where she was able to take advantage of the U.S. Army's Health Professions Scholarship Program (HPSP). The Health Professions Scholarship Program allowed MAJ Linderberry to jumpstart her career with zero to little college debt.
Since commissioning in the U.S. Army MAJ Linderberry has had the opportunity to work and care for animals in the United States and abroad. MAJ Linderberry is currently apart of the 72nd MDVSS.
Produced by: Will Cunningham Jr. | 3rd Medical Recruiting Battalion
Music Credit: Music by https://www.free-stock-music.com
