Zach Mezsaros Equipment Operator

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/958880" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District alongside contractors recently placed concrete at the Melvin Price Locks and Dam in Alton, Ill., as part of the scheduled Lift Gate Replacement Project.

During this closure, the three-leaf upstream lift gate will be replaced with a modern two-leaf lift gate that will provide improved overlap between individual gate leaves to better support vertical loads and reduce operational issues from gate separation and operational interlocks.

Throughout this phase of the project, the team will place 220 cubic yards of concrete. Cement trucks delivered the concrete to the Maple Island parking lot where it was loaded into lift buckets that were maneuvered by barge across the river into the lock chamber and then lifted by a crane and poured into the concrete form. This pour is one of many that will raise the lower seal to accommodate the new lift gates.