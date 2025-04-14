Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Zach Mezsaros Equipment Operator

    ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2025

    Video by Janet Meredith 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District - MVS

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District alongside contractors recently placed concrete at the Melvin Price Locks and Dam in Alton, Ill., as part of the scheduled Lift Gate Replacement Project.
    During this closure, the three-leaf upstream lift gate will be replaced with a modern two-leaf lift gate that will provide improved overlap between individual gate leaves to better support vertical loads and reduce operational issues from gate separation and operational interlocks.
    Throughout this phase of the project, the team will place 220 cubic yards of concrete. Cement trucks delivered the concrete to the Maple Island parking lot where it was loaded into lift buckets that were maneuvered by barge across the river into the lock chamber and then lifted by a crane and poured into the concrete form. This pour is one of many that will raise the lower seal to accommodate the new lift gates.

    Date Taken: 02.14.2025
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 11:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 958880
    VIRIN: 250214-A-KR238-1007
    Filename: DOD_110927258
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, US

    This work, Zach Mezsaros Equipment Operator, by Janet Meredith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navigation
    Repair
    Mississippi River
    Infrastructure
    Winter Maintenance
    9-foot Navigation Channel

