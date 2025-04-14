Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CPT Andrew Mcculla | Veterinary Corps Officer (64A)

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Video by Willie Cunningham 

    3MRB - 3rd Medical Recruiting Battalion

    CPT Andrew Mcculla is a Veterinary Corps Officer (64A) at Fort Campbell, KY. During the 72nd MDVSS' annual field training CPT Mcculla took time to give us insight on his career in the U.S. Army.

    Since commissioning in the U.S. Army CPT Mcculla has had the opportunity to travel the world working with animals, gaining more knowledge/education, helping future Army Veterinarians.

    Produced by: Will Cunningham Jr. | 3rd Medical Recruiting Battalion
    Cinematographer: Jarmal Wilcox | 2nd Medical Recruiting Battalion

    B-Roll Footage Credit:
    KUWAIT
    06.22.2020
    Video by Staff Sgt. Luke Wilson
    U.S. Army Central
    DVIDS - Video - A Marriage at Work (dvidshub.net)

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES
    11.08.2022
    Video by Ronald Bell
    807th Medical Command (Deployment Support)
    DVIDS - Video - 109th Medical Detachment Veterinary Services Collective Training Exercise (dvidshub.net)

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES
    05.13.2022
    Video by Airman 1st Class Briana Beavers
    23rd Wing Public Affairs
    DVIDS - Video - Moody's Vet Clinic Keeps Mission Healthy (dvidshub.net)

    Music Provided By:
    Team Spirit by Mixaund | https://mixaund.bandcamp.com
    Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 10:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 958878
    VIRIN: 240206-O-RJ728-5598
    Filename: DOD_110927221
    Length: 00:04:59
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

