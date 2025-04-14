CPT Andrew Mcculla | Veterinary Corps Officer (64A)

CPT Andrew Mcculla is a Veterinary Corps Officer (64A) at Fort Campbell, KY. During the 72nd MDVSS' annual field training CPT Mcculla took time to give us insight on his career in the U.S. Army.
Since commissioning in the U.S. Army CPT Mcculla has had the opportunity to travel the world working with animals, gaining more knowledge/education, helping future Army Veterinarians.
Produced by: Will Cunningham Jr. | 3rd Medical Recruiting Battalion
Cinematographer: Jarmal Wilcox | 2nd Medical Recruiting Battalion
B-Roll Footage Credit:
KUWAIT
06.22.2020
Video by Staff Sgt. Luke Wilson
U.S. Army Central
DVIDS - Video - A Marriage at Work (dvidshub.net)
FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES
11.08.2022
Video by Ronald Bell
807th Medical Command (Deployment Support)
DVIDS - Video - 109th Medical Detachment Veterinary Services Collective Training Exercise (dvidshub.net)
MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES
05.13.2022
Video by Airman 1st Class Briana Beavers
23rd Wing Public Affairs
DVIDS - Video - Moody's Vet Clinic Keeps Mission Healthy (dvidshub.net)
Music Provided By:
Team Spirit by Mixaund | https://mixaund.bandcamp.com
Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com
