CPT Andrew Mcculla | Veterinary Corps Officer (64A)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/958878" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

CPT Andrew Mcculla is a Veterinary Corps Officer (64A) at Fort Campbell, KY. During the 72nd MDVSS' annual field training CPT Mcculla took time to give us insight on his career in the U.S. Army.



Since commissioning in the U.S. Army CPT Mcculla has had the opportunity to travel the world working with animals, gaining more knowledge/education, helping future Army Veterinarians.



Produced by: Will Cunningham Jr. | 3rd Medical Recruiting Battalion

Cinematographer: Jarmal Wilcox | 2nd Medical Recruiting Battalion



B-Roll Footage Credit:

KUWAIT

06.22.2020

Video by Staff Sgt. Luke Wilson

U.S. Army Central

DVIDS - Video - A Marriage at Work (dvidshub.net)



FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

11.08.2022

Video by Ronald Bell

807th Medical Command (Deployment Support)

DVIDS - Video - 109th Medical Detachment Veterinary Services Collective Training Exercise (dvidshub.net)



MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

05.13.2022

Video by Airman 1st Class Briana Beavers

23rd Wing Public Affairs

DVIDS - Video - Moody's Vet Clinic Keeps Mission Healthy (dvidshub.net)



Music Provided By:

Team Spirit by Mixaund | https://mixaund.bandcamp.com

Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com