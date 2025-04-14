Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SPC Kira Cano | Animal Care Specialist (68T)

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2024

    Video by Willie Cunningham 

    3MRB - 3rd Medical Recruiting Battalion

    SPC Kira Cano is an Animal Care Specialist (68T) in the U.S. Army. SPC Cano is currently stationed at Fort Campbell, KY. During the 72nd MDVSS' annual field training SPC Cano gave us some insight over her duties and career in the U.S. Army.


    Produced by: Will Cunningham Jr. | 3rd Medical Recruiting Battalion

    B-Roll Footage:
    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES
    06.26.2019
    Video by Gustave Rehnstrom
    Winn Army Community Hospital
    DVIDS - Video - Veterinary Services: Taking Care of Fort Stewart’s Furry Family Members (dvidshub.net)

    Music Provided By:
    Forlorn Craving by Ron Gelinas Chill Beats | https://open.spotify.com/artist/03JYfsI9Ke7JFuxHD239m2
    Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com

    Date Taken: 02.05.2024
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 10:01
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    Animal Care Specialist
    Field Training Excercise
    72nd MDVSS
    68T Animal Care Specialist
    Field Veterinary Service Officer

