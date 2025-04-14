SPC Kira Cano | Animal Care Specialist (68T)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SPC Kira Cano is an Animal Care Specialist (68T) in the U.S. Army. SPC Cano is currently stationed at Fort Campbell, KY. During the 72nd MDVSS' annual field training SPC Cano gave us some insight over her duties and career in the U.S. Army.





Produced by: Will Cunningham Jr. | 3rd Medical Recruiting Battalion



B-Roll Footage:

FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

06.26.2019

Video by Gustave Rehnstrom

Winn Army Community Hospital

Music Provided By:

Forlorn Craving by Ron Gelinas Chill Beats | https://open.spotify.com/artist/03JYfsI9Ke7JFuxHD239m2

Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com