    CPT Rachel Pollard Field Army Veterinary Service Officer (64A) U.S. Army Story

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2024

    Video by Willie Cunningham 

    3MRB - 3rd Medical Recruiting Battalion

    CPT Rachel Pollard is a current Field Veterinary Service Officer (64A) at Fort Campbell, KY. During the 72nd MDVSS' annual field training CPT Pollard took time to give us insight on her career in the U.S. Army beginning in college when she took advantage of the U.S. Army's Health Professions Scholarship Program (HPSP).

    Since commissioning in the U.S. Army CPT Pollard has had the opportunity to travel the world working in a field she loves, gain more knowledge/education in her field, and help with Military Working Dogs.

    Produced by: Will Cunningham Jr. | 3rd Medical Recruiting Battalion
    Cinematographer: Jarmal Wilcox | 2nd Medical Recruiting Battalion

    B-Roll Credits:
    POZNAN, POLAND
    01.29.2019
    Video by Spc. Christina Westover
    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element
    DVIDS - Video - Veterinary Food Inspection Specialists support Operation Vet Strike throughout Poland (dvidshub.net)

    VICENZA, ITALY
    03.20.2018
    Video by Davide Dalla Massara
    Training Support Activity Europe
    DVIDS - Video - Public Health Activity Italy Animal Care Specialists 12 - 16 Feb (dvidshub.net)

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES
    06.26.2019
    Video by Gustave Rehnstrom
    Winn Army Community Hospital
    DVIDS - Video - Veterinary Services: Taking Care of Fort Stewart’s Furry Family Members (dvidshub.net)

    VICENZA, ITALY
    07.15.2019
    Video by Paolo Bovo
    Training Support Activity Europe
    DVIDS - Video - PUBLIC HEALTH ACTIVITY ITALY, ANIMAL CARE SPECIALISTS, 10-14 JUNE, 2019 (dvidshub.net)

    FORT CAMPBELL, UNITED STATES
    12.13.1901
    Video by Sgt. Gregory Summers
    5th Special Forces Group (Airborne)
    DVIDS - Video - 5th SFG(A) honors fallen with workout (B-Roll) (dvidshub.net)

    SOUTH SINAI, EGYPT
    06.27.2021
    Video by Staff Sgt. Scott Evans
    Task Force Sinai
    DVIDS - Video - Task Force Sinai Promotional Video (dvidshub.net)

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES
    03.02.2023
    Video by Spc. Jacob Bradford
    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs
    DVIDS - Video - Military Working Dog Handler Competition TCCC Lanes (dvidshub.net)

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES
    03.11.2020
    Video by Staff Sgt. Jessica Littlejohn
    Exercise News Day
    DVIDS - Video - Army Vet Tech Loves the Joys of the Job (dvidshub.net)

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES
    06.26.2019
    Video by Gustave Rehnstrom
    Winn Army Community Hospital
    DVIDS - Video - Veterinary Services: Taking Care of Fort Stewart’s Furry Family Members (dvidshub.net)

    Inspire And Motivate by Mixaund | https://mixaund.bandcamp.com
    Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2024
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 10:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 958874
    VIRIN: 240401-O-RJ728-8475
    Filename: DOD_110927136
    Length: 00:18:00
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

