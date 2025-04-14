CPT Rachel Pollard Field Army Veterinary Service Officer (64A) U.S. Army Story

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/958874" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

CPT Rachel Pollard is a current Field Veterinary Service Officer (64A) at Fort Campbell, KY. During the 72nd MDVSS' annual field training CPT Pollard took time to give us insight on her career in the U.S. Army beginning in college when she took advantage of the U.S. Army's Health Professions Scholarship Program (HPSP).



Since commissioning in the U.S. Army CPT Pollard has had the opportunity to travel the world working in a field she loves, gain more knowledge/education in her field, and help with Military Working Dogs.



Produced by: Will Cunningham Jr. | 3rd Medical Recruiting Battalion

Cinematographer: Jarmal Wilcox | 2nd Medical Recruiting Battalion



B-Roll Credits:

POZNAN, POLAND

01.29.2019

Video by Spc. Christina Westover

24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

DVIDS - Video - Veterinary Food Inspection Specialists support Operation Vet Strike throughout Poland (dvidshub.net)



VICENZA, ITALY

03.20.2018

Video by Davide Dalla Massara

Training Support Activity Europe

DVIDS - Video - Public Health Activity Italy Animal Care Specialists 12 - 16 Feb (dvidshub.net)



FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

06.26.2019

Video by Gustave Rehnstrom

Winn Army Community Hospital

DVIDS - Video - Veterinary Services: Taking Care of Fort Stewart’s Furry Family Members (dvidshub.net)



VICENZA, ITALY

07.15.2019

Video by Paolo Bovo

Training Support Activity Europe

DVIDS - Video - PUBLIC HEALTH ACTIVITY ITALY, ANIMAL CARE SPECIALISTS, 10-14 JUNE, 2019 (dvidshub.net)



FORT CAMPBELL, UNITED STATES

12.13.1901

Video by Sgt. Gregory Summers

5th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

DVIDS - Video - 5th SFG(A) honors fallen with workout (B-Roll) (dvidshub.net)



SOUTH SINAI, EGYPT

06.27.2021

Video by Staff Sgt. Scott Evans

Task Force Sinai

DVIDS - Video - Task Force Sinai Promotional Video (dvidshub.net)



FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

03.02.2023

Video by Spc. Jacob Bradford

XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

DVIDS - Video - Military Working Dog Handler Competition TCCC Lanes (dvidshub.net)



FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

03.11.2020

Video by Staff Sgt. Jessica Littlejohn

Exercise News Day

DVIDS - Video - Army Vet Tech Loves the Joys of the Job (dvidshub.net)



FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

06.26.2019

Video by Gustave Rehnstrom

Winn Army Community Hospital

DVIDS - Video - Veterinary Services: Taking Care of Fort Stewart’s Furry Family Members (dvidshub.net)



Inspire And Motivate by Mixaund | https://mixaund.bandcamp.com

Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com