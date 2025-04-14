Military children face many unique challenges and circumstances following the careers of their loved ones, each April the Department of Defense honors their sacrifices and loyalty with celebrations and recognition through the Month of the Military Child. Military children from the Sembach School Age Center on Sembach Kaserne, Germany, detail their favorite aspects of being a military child and offer special messages to their parents. (Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2025 08:06
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|958869
|VIRIN:
|250407-F-GM327-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110927043
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Kaiserslautern celebrates Month of the Military Child (720p), by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
