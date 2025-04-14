Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Kaiserslautern celebrates Month of the Military Child (1080p)

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.07.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Military children face many unique challenges and circumstances following the careers of their loved ones, each April the Department of Defense honors their sacrifices and loyalty with celebrations and recognition through the Month of the Military Child. Military children from the Sembach School Age Center on Sembach Kaserne, Germany, detail their favorite aspects of being a military child and offer special messages to their parents. (Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2025
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 08:06
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 958868
    VIRIN: 250407-F-GM327-1001
    Filename: DOD_110927042
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Kaiserslautern celebrates Month of the Military Child (1080p), by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    military children
    Sembach
    MOMC

