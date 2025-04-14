Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus Performs at Outreach Tour Reel

    BUCHAREST, ROMANIA

    04.11.2025

    Video by Spc. Rayonne Bissant 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus perform at various schools and concert halls during the Outreach Tour in Bucharest, Brăila, Iasi, and Vaslui Romania, April 8-11, 2025. The Outreach Tour is a series of concerts that prepare for the annual NATO DEFENDER-Europe 25 exercise. DEFENDER-Europe 25 demonstrates the U.S. Army’s commitment to the NATO alliance and ability to build readiness and interoperability by deploying large-scale combat-ready forces. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Rayonne Bissant)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 07:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 958866
    VIRIN: 250411-A-BK800-8067
    Filename: DOD_110927015
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: BUCHAREST, RO
    Hometown: BRAILA, RO
    Hometown: BUCHAREST, RO
    Hometown: IASI, RO
    Hometown: VASLUI, RO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus Performs at Outreach Tour Reel, by SPC Rayonne Bissant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Romania
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    USARMYEURAFBAND
    FightAsOne
    OutreachTour
    DE25RomaniaTour

