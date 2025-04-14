U.S. Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus perform at various schools and concert halls during the Outreach Tour in Bucharest, Brăila, Iasi, and Vaslui Romania, April 8-11, 2025. The Outreach Tour is a series of concerts that prepare for the annual NATO DEFENDER-Europe 25 exercise. DEFENDER-Europe 25 demonstrates the U.S. Army’s commitment to the NATO alliance and ability to build readiness and interoperability by deploying large-scale combat-ready forces. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Rayonne Bissant)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2025 07:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|958866
|VIRIN:
|250411-A-BK800-8067
|Filename:
|DOD_110927015
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|BUCHAREST, RO
|Hometown:
|BRAILA, RO
|Hometown:
|BUCHAREST, RO
|Hometown:
|IASI, RO
|Hometown:
|VASLUI, RO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus Performs at Outreach Tour Reel, by SPC Rayonne Bissant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.