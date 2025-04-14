U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus Performs at Outreach Tour Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus perform at various schools and concert halls during the Outreach Tour in Bucharest, Brăila, Iasi, and Vaslui Romania, April 8-11, 2025. The Outreach Tour is a series of concerts that prepare for the annual NATO DEFENDER-Europe 25 exercise. DEFENDER-Europe 25 demonstrates the U.S. Army’s commitment to the NATO alliance and ability to build readiness and interoperability by deploying large-scale combat-ready forces. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Rayonne Bissant)