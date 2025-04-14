24/7 strikes from USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) and USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) across multiple Iran-backed Houthi locations...
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2025 07:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|958865
|VIRIN:
|250414-D-D0477-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110926979
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 24/7 strikes across multiple Iran-backed Houthi locations..., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.