25-2VN Pre-Deployment Site Survey broll

Team members with the 25-2VN pre deployment site survey team, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, perform recovery operations in Vietnam, from February to April, 2025. U.S. military and civilian personnel from DPAA work with its in-country detachment, the U.S. Embassy, locals and the Vietnamese Office for Seeking Missing Persons officials to work towards a successful recovery mission. They are supplemented by short-term individual augments from the U.S. Air Force 18th Civil Engineer Squadron, which contribute their specialized skill sets to the mission. There are currently 1,573 U.S. personnel missing from the Vietnam War. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Lesley B. Cisneros)