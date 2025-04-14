Innovation on the Battlefield: Meet the 173rd Airborne's Bayonet Innovation Team [Social Media 9:16]

Officers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade’s Bayonet Innovation Team discuss cutting-edge military advancements to enhance battlefield capabilities. 1st Lt. Bennett Hellman, 1st Lt. Francesco La Torre and 1st Lt. Vincent Gasparri recently spoke on the role of innovation in modern warfare, emphasizing its necessity for maintaining superiority. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French and edited by Chris House)
|03.20.2025
|04.15.2025 06:07
|Video Productions
|958860
|250320-A-QB331-1000
|DOD_110926883
|00:00:35
|VICENZA, IT
|0
|0
