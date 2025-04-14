Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Innovation on the Battlefield: Meet the 173rd Airborne's Bayonet Innovation Team [Social Media 9:16]

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VICENZA, ITALY

    03.20.2025

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French and Chris House

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Officers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade’s Bayonet Innovation Team discuss cutting-edge military advancements to enhance battlefield capabilities. 1st Lt. Bennett Hellman, 1st Lt. Francesco La Torre and 1st Lt. Vincent Gasparri recently spoke on the role of innovation in modern warfare, emphasizing its necessity for maintaining superiority. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French and edited by Chris House)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2025
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 06:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 958860
    VIRIN: 250320-A-QB331-1000
    Filename: DOD_110926883
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Innovation on the Battlefield: Meet the 173rd Airborne's Bayonet Innovation Team [Social Media 9:16], by CPT Jennifer French and Chris House, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    social media
    Sky Soldiers
    TIC
    innovation
    173rd IBCT (A)
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download