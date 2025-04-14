The muscle behind maintenance: 51 LRS Flight Service Center

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/958855" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Demetrius Bates, 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron, Flight Service Center supervisor, describes the FSC mission and operation at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 27, 2025. The FSC receives components from aircraft maintenance units and gets those parts to where they can be best used next. Unserviceable parts are sent to disposal, whereas serviceable parts are sent to units where they can continue to be used. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)