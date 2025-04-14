U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Demetrius Bates, 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron, Flight Service Center supervisor, describes the FSC mission and operation at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 27, 2025. The FSC receives components from aircraft maintenance units and gets those parts to where they can be best used next. Unserviceable parts are sent to disposal, whereas serviceable parts are sent to units where they can continue to be used. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2025 02:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|958855
|VIRIN:
|250415-F-BW249-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110926807
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The muscle behind maintenance: 51 LRS Flight Service Center, by SSgt Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
