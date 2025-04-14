Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The muscle behind maintenance: 51 LRS Flight Service Center

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    03.27.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jason Cochran 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Demetrius Bates, 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron, Flight Service Center supervisor, describes the FSC mission and operation at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 27, 2025. The FSC receives components from aircraft maintenance units and gets those parts to where they can be best used next. Unserviceable parts are sent to disposal, whereas serviceable parts are sent to units where they can continue to be used. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2025
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 02:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 958855
    VIRIN: 250415-F-BW249-1001
    Filename: DOD_110926807
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The muscle behind maintenance: 51 LRS Flight Service Center, by SSgt Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Osan Air Base
    7th AF
    51st Fighter Wing
    51st LRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download