U.S. Soldiers assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps reassemble disassembled weapon parts during the weapons in a box challenge day one of the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on April 14, 2025, at Fort Campbell, Ky. The timed event tested each competitor's weapon proficiency and technical expertise. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ashley Xie)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2025 22:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|958836
|VIRIN:
|250414-A-GT064-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_110926660
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, XVIII ABC Best Squad Competition 25: Weapons in a Box, by SPC Ashley Xie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
