U.S. Soldiers assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps qualify on the M4 carbine rifle and the M17 pistol during day one of the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on April 14, 2025, at Fort Campbell, Ky. Marksmanship is a fundamental cornerstone of Soldier lethality, and Best Squad Competition competitors were tested on their ability to accurately shoot their assigned weapons. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ashley Xie)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2025 22:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|958835
|VIRIN:
|250414-A-GT064-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110926659
|Length:
|00:04:50
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, XVIII ABC Best Squad Competition 25: M4 and M17 Range, by SPC Ashley Xie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.