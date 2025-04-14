Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    XVIII ABC Best Squad Competition 25: M4 and M17 Range

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2025

    Video by Spc. Ashley Xie 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps qualify on the M4 carbine rifle and the M17 pistol during day one of the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on April 14, 2025, at Fort Campbell, Ky. Marksmanship is a fundamental cornerstone of Soldier lethality, and Best Squad Competition competitors were tested on their ability to accurately shoot their assigned weapons. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ashley Xie)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2025
    Date Posted: 04.14.2025 22:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 958835
    VIRIN: 250414-A-GT064-2001
    Filename: DOD_110926659
    Length: 00:04:50
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, XVIII ABC Best Squad Competition 25: M4 and M17 Range, by SPC Ashley Xie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Range
    FORSCOM
    Best Squad Competition
    USARMY
    Department of Defense (DoD)
    XVIII ABC BSC25

