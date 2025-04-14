XVIII ABC Best Squad Competition 25: M4 and M17 Range

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps qualify on the M4 carbine rifle and the M17 pistol during day one of the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on April 14, 2025, at Fort Campbell, Ky. Marksmanship is a fundamental cornerstone of Soldier lethality, and Best Squad Competition competitors were tested on their ability to accurately shoot their assigned weapons. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ashley Xie)