    Capt. Raul Carrillo retires after 31 years of naval service

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2025

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    SAN DIEGO (April 11, 2025) – Capt. Raul Carrillo, a U.S. Navy Nurse Corps officer, retired after 31 years of honorable service during a ceremony held at Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD), Apr. 11, 2025. Over the course of his distinguished career, Carrillo served in various clinical, operational, and leadership roles across the globe, leaving a lasting impact on Navy Medicine and the Sailors and Marines he supported. His dedication to compassionate care and mission readiness exemplified the core values of the Navy and the legacy of the Nurse Corps. The mission of NMCSD is to provide a superior experience for our patients, staff, and warfighters. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore.

    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    TAGS

    NMCSD
    Retirement
    Fair Winds & Following Seas
    NMRTC San Diego
    Capt. Raul Carrillo

