Capt. Raul Carrillo retires after 31 years of naval service

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/958823" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

SAN DIEGO (April 11, 2025) – Capt. Raul Carrillo, a U.S. Navy Nurse Corps officer, retired after 31 years of honorable service during a ceremony held at Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD), Apr. 11, 2025. Over the course of his distinguished career, Carrillo served in various clinical, operational, and leadership roles across the globe, leaving a lasting impact on Navy Medicine and the Sailors and Marines he supported. His dedication to compassionate care and mission readiness exemplified the core values of the Navy and the legacy of the Nurse Corps. The mission of NMCSD is to provide a superior experience for our patients, staff, and warfighters. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore.