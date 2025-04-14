U.S. Soldiers assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps conduct an obstacle course at the Sabalauski Air Assault School during the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Campbell, Ky., April 14, 2025. The XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition, held April 13-17, brought together teams from across the XVIII Airborne Corps to compete for the title of Best Squad. The competition tests a squad’s individual and collective ability to overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focus events, applying their technical and tactical skills under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Andrew Clark)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2025 19:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|958817
|VIRIN:
|250414-A-TQ927-4994
|Filename:
|DOD_110926422
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Day One: Air Assault Obstacle Course B-Roll, by SPC Andrew Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
