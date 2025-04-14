XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Day One: Air Assault Obstacle Course B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps conduct an obstacle course at the Sabalauski Air Assault School during the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Campbell, Ky., April 14, 2025. The XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition, held April 13-17, brought together teams from across the XVIII Airborne Corps to compete for the title of Best Squad. The competition tests a squad’s individual and collective ability to overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focus events, applying their technical and tactical skills under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Andrew Clark)