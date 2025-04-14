Teams from across XVIII Airborne Corps compete to see who will represent the Corps for the next level of the Best Squad Competition. For this event, Soldiers went through E3B lanes to test their knowledge on warrior tasks at Fort Campbell, KY on April 13, 2025. The multi-day competition will test the squads' ability to demonstrate Soldier skills and tasks at the highest level. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Timothy Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2025 18:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|958816
|VIRIN:
|250413-A-GD826-9575
|Filename:
|DOD_110926390
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, XVIII ABC BSC 2025 E3B B-Roll, by SGT Timothy Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
