Pfc. Michael Cooper, a combat medic assigned to 554th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, speaks about his current experience participating in the 21st TSC Best Squad Competition on 14 April 2025, on USAG Bavaria, Germany.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2025 17:51
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|958810
|VIRIN:
|250414-A-PT551-1310
|Filename:
|DOD_110926343
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, How's the 21st TSC BSC?, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.