Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    How's the 21st TSC BSC?

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    04.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    Pfc. Michael Cooper, a combat medic assigned to 554th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, speaks about his current experience participating in the 21st TSC Best Squad Competition on 14 April 2025, on USAG Bavaria, Germany.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2025
    Date Posted: 04.14.2025 17:51
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 958810
    VIRIN: 250414-A-PT551-1310
    Filename: DOD_110926343
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, How's the 21st TSC BSC?, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download