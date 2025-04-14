XVIII ABC BSC2025 MSTC B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/958807" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Teams from across XVIII Airborne Corps compete to see who will represent the Corps for the next level of the Best Squad Competition. For this event, Soldiers went through a Medical Simulation Training Center to test their knowledge on immediate casualty care at Fort Campbell, KY on April 14, 2025. The multi-day competition will test the squads' ability to demonstrate Soldier skills and tasks at the highest level.