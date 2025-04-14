XVIII ABC BSC2025 MSTC B-roll

Teams from across XVIII Airborne Corps compete to see who will represent the Corps for the next level of the Best Squad Competition. For this event, Soldiers went through a Medical Simulation Training Center to test their knowledge on immediate casualty care at Fort Campbell, KY on April 14, 2025. The multi-day competition will test the squads' ability to demonstrate Soldier skills and tasks at the highest level.
|04.14.2025
|04.14.2025 17:37
|B-Roll
|958807
|250414-A-KQ181-4065
|DOD_110926320
|00:08:00
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|0
|0
