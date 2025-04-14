U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps, navigate the obstacle course portion of the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition at Fort Campbell, Ky., April 14, 2025. The Best Squad Competition tests squads’ physical, technical, and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue to determine which squad from the XVIII Airborne Corps will advance to the Forces Command Best Squad Competition in the coming months.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2025 17:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|958806
|VIRIN:
|250414-A-HV366-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110926311
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Obstacle Course, by SGT Brandon Lunsford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
