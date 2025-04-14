XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Obstacle Course

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Lunsford 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps, navigate the obstacle course portion of the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition at Fort Campbell, Ky., April 14, 2025. The Best Squad Competition tests squads’ physical, technical, and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue to determine which squad from the XVIII Airborne Corps will advance to the Forces Command Best Squad Competition in the coming months.

