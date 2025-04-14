U.S. Soldiers assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps take a competitive Army Combat Fitness Test during day 1 of the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, April 14, 2025. The Army Combat Fitness Test was one of several events during the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition that tested each competitor’s physical fitness and endurance. (U.S. Army video reel by Sgt. Brandon Lunsford)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2025 17:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|958804
|VIRIN:
|250414-A-HV366-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110926296
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, XVIII ABN Corps Best Squad Competition Day 1 ACFT, by SGT Brandon Lunsford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
