    XVIII ABN Corps Best Squad Competition Day 1 ACFT

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Lunsford 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps take a competitive Army Combat Fitness Test during day 1 of the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, April 14, 2025. The Army Combat Fitness Test was one of several events during the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition that tested each competitor’s physical fitness and endurance. (U.S. Army video reel by Sgt. Brandon Lunsford)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2025
    Date Posted: 04.14.2025 17:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 958804
    VIRIN: 250414-A-HV366-1001
    Filename: DOD_110926296
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, XVIII ABN Corps Best Squad Competition Day 1 ACFT, by SGT Brandon Lunsford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FORSCOM
    USArmy
    Department of Defense (DOD)
    ACFT Army Fitness
    Best Squad Competion
    XVIII ABC BSC25

