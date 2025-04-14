Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha Company Confidence Course

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, complete the confidence course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 14, 2025. The purpose of the confidence course is to build the recruits trust and confidence in their physical abilities and their capability to complete difficult obstacles. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2025
    Date Posted: 04.14.2025 16:28
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Recruit
    Confidence Course
    Drill Instructor
    ERR
    MCRDPI

