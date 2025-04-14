Brig. Gen. Michael Shanley, Commanding General, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, along with his battalion commanders, wanted to send a birthday shout out to the U.S. Army during their 250th birthday, this June 14, 2025. One year older than the Nation it defends, the U.S. Army has dedicated itself to fighting and winning the Nation's wars for 250 years. With more than 200 career choices for Soldiers and more than 500 career paths available for civilians, Army possibilities are endless.
(U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2025 16:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|958795
|VIRIN:
|250413-A-BU909-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110926118
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army 250th birthday shout out, by SSG Erika Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.