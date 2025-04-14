U.S. Army 250th birthday shout out

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Brig. Gen. Michael Shanley, Commanding General, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, along with his battalion commanders, wanted to send a birthday shout out to the U.S. Army during their 250th birthday, this June 14, 2025. One year older than the Nation it defends, the U.S. Army has dedicated itself to fighting and winning the Nation's wars for 250 years. With more than 200 career choices for Soldiers and more than 500 career paths available for civilians, Army possibilities are endless.

(U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker)