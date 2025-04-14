Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army 250th birthday shout out

    ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker 

    85th Support Command

    Brig. Gen. Michael Shanley, Commanding General, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, along with his battalion commanders, wanted to send a birthday shout out to the U.S. Army during their 250th birthday, this June 14, 2025. One year older than the Nation it defends, the U.S. Army has dedicated itself to fighting and winning the Nation's wars for 250 years. With more than 200 career choices for Soldiers and more than 500 career paths available for civilians, Army possibilities are endless.
    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army 250th birthday shout out, by SSG Erika Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Anthony L. Taylor
    85th Support Command
    SSG Erika Whitaker
    US Army 250th birthday

