    XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Obstacle Course

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kaden Pitt 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    B-roll of XVIII Airborne Corps squads participating in the obstacle course as part of the Corps Best Squad Competition on April 14, 2025, at Fort Campbell, Ky. The multi-day competition will test the squads' ability to demonstrate Soldier skills and tasks at the highest level. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Kaden D. Pitt)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2025
    Date Posted: 04.14.2025 17:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 958794
    VIRIN: 250414-A-AW719-7927
    Filename: DOD_110926108
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Obstacle Course, by SSG Kaden Pitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Campbell
    obstacle course
    Best Squad
    XVIII ABC
    BSC2025

