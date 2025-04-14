Valor Under Fire

After decades of service and countless missions, this HH-60G Pave Hawk made its final flight — not to a battlefield, but to a place of honor. On its last journey, the helicopter landed at the Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins, Georgia, where it will stand as a symbol of sacrifice, rescue, and dedication to the mission.
This aircraft flew under the callsign Pedro 23 during a daring CASEVAC mission in Afghanistan in 2011, where it took enemy fire and saved the life of a wounded PJ. Now retired from active duty, it begins a new chapter as a static display, preserving its legacy for generations to come. (U.S. Air Force video by Michael Dyer)
