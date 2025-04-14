Valor Under Fire

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/958790" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

After decades of service and countless missions, this HH-60G Pave Hawk made its final flight — not to a battlefield, but to a place of honor. On its last journey, the helicopter landed at the Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins, Georgia, where it will stand as a symbol of sacrifice, rescue, and dedication to the mission.



This aircraft flew under the callsign Pedro 23 during a daring CASEVAC mission in Afghanistan in 2011, where it took enemy fire and saved the life of a wounded PJ. Now retired from active duty, it begins a new chapter as a static display, preserving its legacy for generations to come. (U.S. Air Force video by Michael Dyer)