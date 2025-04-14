Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Valor Under Fire

    UNITED STATES

    04.09.2025

    Video by Michael Dyer, Isaac Jones and Jacob Keenum

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    After decades of service and countless missions, this HH-60G Pave Hawk made its final flight — not to a battlefield, but to a place of honor. On its last journey, the helicopter landed at the Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins, Georgia, where it will stand as a symbol of sacrifice, rescue, and dedication to the mission.

    This aircraft flew under the callsign Pedro 23 during a daring CASEVAC mission in Afghanistan in 2011, where it took enemy fire and saved the life of a wounded PJ. Now retired from active duty, it begins a new chapter as a static display, preserving its legacy for generations to come. (U.S. Air Force video by Michael Dyer)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2025
    Date Posted: 04.14.2025 16:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 958790
    VIRIN: 250409-F-TA619-6295
    Filename: DOD_110926093
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: US

    valor
    Air Force Reserve Command
    301st Rescue Squadron
    301st RQS
    Museum of Aviation, Robins AFB, Georgia

