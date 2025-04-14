XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition ACFT

B-roll of XVIII Airborne Corps squads participating in the Army Combat Fitness Test as part of the Corps Best Squad Competition on April 14, 2025, at Fort Campbell, Ky. The multi-day competition will test the squads' ability to demonstrate Soldier skills and tasks at the highest level. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Kaden D. Pitt)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2025 17:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|958787
|VIRIN:
|250414-A-AW719-7763
|Filename:
|DOD_110926078
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
