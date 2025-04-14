XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition ACFT

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll of XVIII Airborne Corps squads participating in the Army Combat Fitness Test as part of the Corps Best Squad Competition on April 14, 2025, at Fort Campbell, Ky. The multi-day competition will test the squads' ability to demonstrate Soldier skills and tasks at the highest level. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Kaden D. Pitt)