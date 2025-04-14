U.S. Army Reserve 117th birthday shout out

Brig. Gen. Michael Shanley, Commanding General, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, along with his battalion commanders, wanted to wish the U.S. Army Reserve a happy 117th birthday. The Army provides the bulk of sustainment forces to the Joint fight, and the bulk of these capabilities reside in the Army Reserve -- which means the Joint force cannot deploy, fight, and win without the Army Reserve.
(U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker)
