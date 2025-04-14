U.S. Army Reserve 117th birthday shout out

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Brig. Gen. Michael Shanley, Commanding General, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, along with his battalion commanders, wanted to wish the U.S. Army Reserve a happy 117th birthday. The Army provides the bulk of sustainment forces to the Joint fight, and the bulk of these capabilities reside in the Army Reserve -- which means the Joint force cannot deploy, fight, and win without the Army Reserve.

(U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker)