U.S. Soldiers assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps complete the Zero range event during day zero of the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on April 13, 2025, at Fort Campbell, Ky. • Marksmanship is a fundamental cornerstone of Soldier lethality, and Best Squad Competition competitors were tested on their ability to shoot their assigned weapon accurately. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ashley Xie)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2025 17:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|958782
|VIRIN:
|250413-A-GT064-9307
|Filename:
|DOD_110926044
|Length:
|00:03:36
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, XVIII ABC Best Squad Competition 25: Zero Range, by SPC Ashley Xie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
