    XVIII ABC Best Squad Competition 25: Written test

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2025

    Video by Spc. Ashley Xie 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps complete the written test portion during day zero of the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on April 13, 2025, at Fort Campbell, Ky. The XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition pits the top squads from brigade-level best squad competitions against one another in a fierce competition involving warrior tasks and battle drills, weapons qualification, and intense physical training. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ashley Xie)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2025
    Date Posted: 04.14.2025 17:02
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    XVIII Airborne Corps
    Best Squad Competition
    USArmy
    Department of Defense (DoD)
    XVIII ABC BSC25

