U.S. Soldiers assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps complete the written test portion during day zero of the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on April 13, 2025, at Fort Campbell, Ky. The XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition pits the top squads from brigade-level best squad competitions against one another in a fierce competition involving warrior tasks and battle drills, weapons qualification, and intense physical training. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ashley Xie)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2025 17:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|958779
|VIRIN:
|250413-A-GT064-5830
|Filename:
|DOD_110926036
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, XVIII ABC Best Squad Competition 25: Written test, by SPC Ashley Xie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
