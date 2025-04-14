XVIII ABC Best Squad Competition 25: Obstacle Course Demonstration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps participate in the obstacle course demonstration event during day zero of the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on April 13, 2025, at Fort Campbell, Ky. The obstacle course is used to familiarize Soldiers with tactical combat movements, focusing on enhancing teamwork and developing problem-solving skills. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ashley Xie)