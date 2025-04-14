U.S. Soldiers assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps participate in the obstacle course demonstration event during day zero of the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on April 13, 2025, at Fort Campbell, Ky. The obstacle course is used to familiarize Soldiers with tactical combat movements, focusing on enhancing teamwork and developing problem-solving skills. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ashley Xie)
|04.13.2025
|04.14.2025 17:05
|B-Roll
|958777
|250413-A-GT064-6438
|DOD_110926005
|00:01:37
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|1
|1
This work, XVIII ABC Best Squad Competition 25: Obstacle Course Demonstration, by SPC Ashley Xie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
