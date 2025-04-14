XVIII ABC Best Squad Competition 25: EIB Lanes

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps complete the EIB lane portion during day zero of the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on April 13, 2025, at Fort Campbell, Ky. The XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition pits the top squads from brigade-level best squad competitions against one another in a fierce competition involving warrior tasks and battle drills, weapons qualification, and intense physical training. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ashley Xie)