From paper maps to digital technology- Engineer Field Reconnaissance (ENFIRE) represents the evolution of Army surveying & engineering. This modern toolset helps Soldiers and Marines collect and share critical data faster and more safely during reconnaissance missions.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2025 14:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|958773
|VIRIN:
|250414-O-LS242-2988
|Filename:
|DOD_110925821
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Surveying Reconnaissance Technology, by Christopher Nwagbara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.