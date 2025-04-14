Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Surveying Reconnaissance Technology

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.14.2025

    Video by Christopher Nwagbara 

    Program Executive Office Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors

    From paper maps to digital technology- Engineer Field Reconnaissance (ENFIRE) represents the evolution of Army surveying & engineering. This modern toolset helps Soldiers and Marines collect and share critical data faster and more safely during reconnaissance missions.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2025
    Date Posted: 04.14.2025 14:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 958773
    VIRIN: 250414-O-LS242-2988
    Filename: DOD_110925821
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Surveying Reconnaissance Technology, by Christopher Nwagbara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sensors
    Readiness
    Modernization
    Acquisitions
    ENFIRE
    PM TS
    Army250
    ArmyEngineering

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download