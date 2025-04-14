Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Reserve 77th Anniversary

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.14.2025

    Video by Michael Dyer and Isaac Jones

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    The Air Force Reserve celebrates 77 years of continued service (U.S. Air Force video by Isaac Jones)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2025
    Date Posted: 04.14.2025 15:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 958772
    VIRIN: 250414-F-LP736-3574
    Filename: DOD_110925757
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Reserve 77th Anniversary, by Michael Dyer and Isaac Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download