Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Praying Mantis

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.27.2025

    Video by David Barker 

    National Museum of the US Navy

    CAPT McTigue speaks of his experience and knowledge around the during "Operation Praying Mantis," about his ship and what was needed to be done at a time of danger around the globe.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2025
    Date Posted: 04.14.2025 14:20
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 958770
    VIRIN: 250327-D-UR966-8315
    Filename: DOD_110925663
    Length: 00:39:08
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Praying Mantis, by David Barker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OPERATION PRAYING MANTIS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download