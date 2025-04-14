Competitors are shown here swimming a strenuous 50-meter water obstacle course encompassing five obstacles at the MWR indoor pool on Fort Dix. 99th Readiness Division is hosting the Army Reserve Combined Major Subordinate Command Best Squad Competition on ASA Fort Dix 7-11 APR 2025. Soldiers from the 63rd Readiness Division (RD), 81st RD, 88th RD, 99th RD, 75th Innovation Command (IC), 76th Operational Response Command (ORC), and 80th Training Command (TC) are competing in this event. (Video provided by the (TSC) Training Support Center / Stephen Pindyski)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2025 14:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|958769
|VIRIN:
|250411-A-IE493-8186
|Filename:
|DOD_110925650
|Length:
|00:05:23
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst - 99 RSC Best Squad Competition. April 11, 2025., by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
