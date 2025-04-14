Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst - 99 RSC Best Squad Competition. April 11, 2025.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/958769" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Competitors are shown here swimming a strenuous 50-meter water obstacle course encompassing five obstacles at the MWR indoor pool on Fort Dix. 99th Readiness Division is hosting the Army Reserve Combined Major Subordinate Command Best Squad Competition on ASA Fort Dix 7-11 APR 2025. Soldiers from the 63rd Readiness Division (RD), 81st RD, 88th RD, 99th RD, 75th Innovation Command (IC), 76th Operational Response Command (ORC), and 80th Training Command (TC) are competing in this event. (Video provided by the (TSC) Training Support Center / Stephen Pindyski)