    2025 All-Army EOD Team of the Year competition

    FORT WALKER, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2025

    Video by Chad Menegay 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    Top EOD teams showed their mettle April 5-11, 2025, during the 2025 All-Army EOD Team of the Year Competition at Fort Walker, Va. EOD teams demonstrated hard work, discipline and determination, using their fitness, tactical knowledge and response capabilities to compete.

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command is a key proponent of EOD and the Ordnance Corps here at Fort Gregg-Adams, where world-class training and readiness come together to support the Army's mission around the globe.

    (Music is licensed as royalty-free and copyright-safe with the description, "You can use this audio track in any of your videos, including videos that you monetize. No attribution is required.")

    Date Taken: 04.10.2025
    Date Posted: 04.14.2025 11:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 958759
    VIRIN: 250410-A-WA652-5650
    Filename: DOD_110925348
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: FORT WALKER, VIRGINIA, US

    EOD
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    USArmy
    Warrior Ethos
    CASCOM
    EOD Team of the Year

