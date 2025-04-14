video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Top EOD teams showed their mettle April 5-11, 2025, during the 2025 All-Army EOD Team of the Year Competition at Fort Walker, Va. EOD teams demonstrated hard work, discipline and determination, using their fitness, tactical knowledge and response capabilities to compete.



U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command is a key proponent of EOD and the Ordnance Corps here at Fort Gregg-Adams, where world-class training and readiness come together to support the Army's mission around the globe.



