Top EOD teams showed their mettle April 5-11, 2025, during the 2025 All-Army EOD Team of the Year Competition at Fort Walker, Va. EOD teams demonstrated hard work, discipline and determination, using their fitness, tactical knowledge and response capabilities to compete.
U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command is a key proponent of EOD and the Ordnance Corps here at Fort Gregg-Adams, where world-class training and readiness come together to support the Army's mission around the globe.
(Music is licensed as royalty-free and copyright-safe with the description, "You can use this audio track in any of your videos, including videos that you monetize. No attribution is required.")
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2025 11:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|958759
|VIRIN:
|250410-A-WA652-5650
|Filename:
|DOD_110925348
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|FORT WALKER, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 2025 All-Army EOD Team of the Year competition, by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
