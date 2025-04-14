Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    375th Air Mobility Wing commander highlights Month of the Military Child

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Shelby Rapert 

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. John Poole, 375th Air Mobility Wing commander, answers questions about the struggles and triumphs of military children during an interview on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, April 14, 2025. April is recognized as the Month of the Military Child and is used to celebrate the contributions military kids make for service members to complete the mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shelby Rapert)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2025
    Date Posted: 04.14.2025 11:46
    Category: Interviews
    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Scott AFB
    AMC
    Month of the Military Child
    375th Air Mobility Wing
    MOMC

