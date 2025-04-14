375th Air Mobility Wing commander highlights Month of the Military Child

U.S. Air Force Col. John Poole, 375th Air Mobility Wing commander, answers questions about the struggles and triumphs of military children during an interview on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, April 14, 2025. April is recognized as the Month of the Military Child and is used to celebrate the contributions military kids make for service members to complete the mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shelby Rapert)
04.08.2025
04.14.2025
Interviews
|958749
|250408-F-BN557-1001
|DOD_110925233
|00:03:15
SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
|1
|1
