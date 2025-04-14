375th Air Mobility Wing commander highlights Month of the Military Child

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Col. John Poole, 375th Air Mobility Wing commander, answers questions about the struggles and triumphs of military children during an interview on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, April 14, 2025. April is recognized as the Month of the Military Child and is used to celebrate the contributions military kids make for service members to complete the mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shelby Rapert)